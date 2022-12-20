A Pakistani shopkeeper has taken the web by storm with his flawless saree draping skills. The video shared on Twitter shows the man draping a black saree with elegance within a few seconds while showing a demo in a store. The clip is believed to have been filmed at a store near Madni Market in Gujranwala. The salesman smoothly tucks the cloth material and fixes it from the side to give the attire a more ethnic yet polished gaze. A user said, "Skill is commendable." Saree Draping Style: From Cape Drape to Dhoti Style, 7 Celebrity-Approved Way To Add a Modern Touch to Traditional Wear.

This Video Will Wow You Too!

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

