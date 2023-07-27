An old clip of two planes of United and Alaska Airlines landing in complete sync has resurfaced on social media and is going viral. In a remarkable display of precision and skill, a parallel landing was successfully executed at San Francisco Airport in California on December 17, 2022, aptly guiding two aircraft to touch down simultaneously on separate runways. Plane Crash in Somalia Video: Halla Airlines Flight Crashes After Landing at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Injuries Reported.

Parallel Landing of Two Flights in California

Parallel landing at 🇺🇲 San Francisco airport, California. pic.twitter.com/zbnERncrRC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 27, 2023

Aterrizando en pistas paralelas simultáneamente. Aeropuerto de San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/qY3yzGbytN — escribano (@tuidelescribano) December 16, 2022

