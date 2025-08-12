Premanand Ji Maharaj News Today: In his latest spiritual pravachan, revered Hindu saint Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj delivered an inspiring message that is touching hearts nationwide – "Grihast mein bhi Bhagwan mil sakte hain, phir sanyas kyun?" (translated in English: “One can find God even in household life, then why renounce the world?”). Speaking in a recently shared Instagram video, the spiritual leader explained that true devotion, bhakti and God-realisation are not limited to ascetics or renunciates; they can be attained while fulfilling one’s family responsibilities and daily duties. Premanand Ji Maharaj’s teachings highlight that a pure heart, unwavering faith, and sincere prayer are the real paths to spiritual enlightenment, encouraging devotees to embrace spirituality in daily life without abandoning the world. Watch the viral video below. Premanand Ji Maharaj Wallpapers and HD Photos Download: Quotes and Messages for Spiritual Wisdom and Serenity.

Watch Video of Premanand Ji Maharaj's Latest Spiritual 'Pravachan':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhajan Marg Official (@bhajanmarg_official)

