Morocco’s Crown Prince Moulay Hassan has once again shown his discomfort with the tradition of hand-kissing, a practice still observed in the kingdom. While it is customary for dignitaries to kiss the hands of Moroccan royalty as a sign of respect, the young prince is often seen deftly pulling his hand away whenever someone bends to perform the gesture. The tradition, upheld by his father, King Mohammed VI, has faced criticism for being outdated and servile. Despite the King implementing reforms in other areas, he continues to embrace this custom, even as other conservative Arab societies have abandoned it. Video footage of the prince dodging hand-kissing attempts has sparked conversations about the evolving role of royal traditions in modern times. ‘Except One Little Boy,’ Young Girl’s Sass Steals the Show As She Tries To Spill the Tea at Her School’s Christmas Programme, Hilarious Instagram Reel Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Morocco’s Prince Moulay Hassan Dodges Hand-Kissing Tradition Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove)

Old Video of Morocco’s Prince Moulay Hassan Dodging Hand-Kissing Tradition

