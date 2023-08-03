A rare sighting of a melanistic tiger in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, India, has captured the attention of social media. Ramesh Pandey, a representative of the Indian Forest Service, posted the video of the melanistic tiger. An extraordinary tiger with abnormally high levels of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair, as depicted in the video. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

Watch Video Here:

Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population. pic.twitter.com/KXqvjX8tvs — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 1, 2023

