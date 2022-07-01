Popular Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who comes with creative sand arts on every occasion, has again come up with a new idea to promote awareness of the use of plastic. The sand artist made a sculpture at Puri Beach to spread awareness against single-use plastic to protect the environment. The message behind creative the sand was, “On this Rathyatra, Let’s pledge to say NO to single use PLASTIC”. Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Sand Art: Sudarshan Pattnaik Makes Magnificent Sculpture of Lord Jagannath And 125 Sand Chariots on Puri Beach in Odisha; Watch Video & Pic.

Have A Look, Right Here:

My SandArt at with message “let us pledge to say NO to single-use plastic”. #RathaYatra 🙏 https://t.co/Tk7dJyjDDI pic.twitter.com/PeyIcXyIPZ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)