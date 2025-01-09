An Instagram reel by content creators Manpreet Kaur Sidhu and her fiance, Jai Singh, has gone viral, sparking debates over Canadian citizenship eligibility. In the video, the couple can be seen holding their passports on a flight, with the caption: “Secured my Canadian citizenship without even going to Canada.” This caption quickly raised eyebrows, leading netizens to question the legitimacy of the claim. Canadian journalist Brian Lilley even reached out to an immigration lawyer, who suggested the possibility that Sidhu may have obtained citizenship through a parent or grandparent, making her eligible under Canada's citizenship laws. However, closer inspection of the video reveals that while Manpreet holds an Indian passport, it is Jai who possesses the Canadian one. According to the Canadian Citizenship Act, acquiring Canadian citizenship requires the same process for both men and women, though a married woman can apply for citizenship after just one year of residency if her spouse is a Canadian citizen. Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader, to Resign as Canada PM After New Prime Minister Chosen.

Manpreet Kaur Sidhu’s Viral Reel on Canadian Citizenship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manpreet Kaur Sidhu (@themanpreetkaur_)

Canadian Journalist Responds to Viral Claim of Citizenship

This is floating around, getting lots of anger and comments. This seems implausible but I asked an immigration lawyer it this could happen. “Of course! Her parent or grandparent made her eligible for citizenship.” I’ve reached out to the woman for details. We shall see. pic.twitter.com/A2yjYmsQRW — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) January 8, 2025

Viral Instagram Reel Sparks Debate Over Secured Canadian Citizenship Without Visiting Canada

Is our government really handing out citizenships like that?? 😭🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/2IKfX2AAlq — RTN (@RTNCanada) January 8, 2025

