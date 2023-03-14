An image of appalling and extremely unprofessional behavior by pilots of SpiceJet has been surfacing on social media recently. It was alleged that the pilots were resting their beverages on the fuel cutoff levers during flight, which could lead to spillage and damage to the aircraft's systems. This behavior poses a severe threat to the safety of passengers and crew members on board. SpiceJet has since taken action against the pilots involved and emphasized the importance of following safety protocols at all times. As per the user who posted the pic, such behavior should never be tolerated in the aviation industry and safety must always be the top priority. SpiceJet Flight Passenger Shares Photos and Videos of Smoke in Cabin, Alleges Oxygen Masks Didn’t Deploy; Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts.

Pilots Resting their Beverages on the Fuel Cutoff Levers During Flight

Appalling & extremely unprofessional behaviour by @flyspicejet pilots. If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft’s ability to fly safely.@DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/2n7O5daIg1 — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) March 14, 2023

