Rio Ngumoha scripted history as he became the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup at the age of just 16 years, four months and 13 days. The young attacker achieved this feat as the Reds took on Accrington Stanley in the third round of FA Cup 2024-25. Rio Ngumoha had joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer and had featured on the bench when Liverpool beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup 2024-25. Ngumoha surpassed Harvey Elliott, who held that record earlier when he turned up for Liverpool in the FA Cup at the age of 16 years, nine months and one day. Sheamus Pulls Out WWE Moves To Force Manchester United Legend Gary Neville To Admit Liverpool Will Win Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video),

16-Year-Old Rio Ngumoha Scripts History for Liverpool

A new Reds record in the #EmiratesFACup 💫 pic.twitter.com/fOcsZfCiQu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2025

