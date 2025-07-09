In a heartbreaking incident from Lahore, Pakistan, a private school teacher, Niaz Ahmed, died of a sudden heart attack while delivering a lecture during a teacher training session. The tragic moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Ahmed appears completely composed and shows no signs of discomfort before suddenly collapsing in front of his colleagues, triggering panic in the room. Immediate medical assistance was rushed, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The video has sparked widespread condolences online and raised concerns over sudden cardiac events among seemingly healthy individuals. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Barabanki: Class 7 Student Collapses and Dies Outside St Anthony School in Uttar Pradesh, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Lahore

When Allah calls, there can be no delay for a moment. This was the respected teacher Niaz Ahmed Sahib of Crescent Model School, Lahore, who died suddenly of a heart attack during training. The sudden departure of a seemingly healthy, energetic and determined person😭 pic.twitter.com/WrqysZ8wOd — Mudassar Ali (@mudassarali37) July 1, 2025

