On the inaugural Surat to Bangkok flight, passengers reportedly finished the entire alcohol and snacks stock during the four-hour journey. Approximately 300 passengers consumed 15 litres of alcohol worth INR 1.8 lakh, as per a Gujarat Samachar report. The passengers also polished off popular Gujarati snacks like Khaman and Thepla, leaving nothing behind. A video shared on Instagram showed passengers holding up empty liquor bottles, highlighting the surprising consumption. The caption humorously noted that the alcohol ran out before the flight even reached Bangkok, with passengers indulging in both drinks and snacks throughout the short flight. Surat Road Accident: 15-20 People Rescued After Bus Falls Into Ditch Near Kosamba in Gujarat As Driver Falls Asleep (Watch Video).

Surat to Bangkok Flight Passengers Consume 15 Litres of Alcohol Worth INR 1.8 Lakh

