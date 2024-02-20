In a terrifying incident, a woman almost slipped under the bus while boarding it after the vehicle suddenly started moving while passengers were still trying to enter it. The incident took place in Telangana’s Lothkunta region, wherein the woman narrowly escaped death as Driver stopped the bus on time. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed nearby, and latter surfaced on social media. The video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Biker Narrowly Escapes Death After He Falls Under Truck as Another Driver Carelessly Opens Door of His Car Parked on Roadside, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Woman Almost Slips Under Bus While Boarding it in Telangana

Lucky escapes this woman, she falls down, while she was trying to board a #TSRTC bus and the bus starts suddenly. Immediately the driver stopped the bus, either... at Lothkunta bus stop yesterday. The @TSRTCHQ bus drivers be careful, when women are boarding a bus.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/nWxNhb1ICV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 20, 2024

