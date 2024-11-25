We have seen several AI-generated videos of popular figures and celebrities doing the rounds on social media. Now, this Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgan fan edit with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday cameos will make you go, ‘from AI is dangerous to AI is in danger.’ In the now viral video circulating on social media, we see an AI-generated clip of Nysa and Aryan replacing their parents, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, in the popular song “Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai” from the hit Bollywood movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. That's not all! Kartik Aaryan replaces a young Parzaan Dastur, and Ananya Panday replaces a young Sana Saeed. Watch the viral video below. Deepfake Row: From Ranveer Singh to Rashmika Mandanna, Here's a List of Indian Celebrities Victimised by AI-Generated Videos and Pics.

AI Generated Video of Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What If Bollywood (@_whatifbollywood)

