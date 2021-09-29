In the past, we have seen many A-list actors promoting pan masala. From Ajay Devgn to Shah Rukh Khan, all have been endorsing it for quite a long time. Now, Tiger Shroff has also entered the pan masala universe. However, his fans seem to be not impressed with the fitness freak's latest pan masala ad with Mahesh Babu. As Netizens are requesting him to not endorse the same. Check it out.

@iTIGERSHROFF Being such a fitness freak yourself is it okay to promote pan masala? You have so many followers, your actions are also followed by so many people. How can you promote such things? — अतुल भार्गव Atul Bhargava (हिंदू)🇮🇳 (@sanki_aadmi) September 27, 2021

@iTIGERSHROFF Hello Sir, Please requesting you not to promote Pan Masala You have the best body in the Industry and is this Pan masala helping it in any way People reading the msg Please like the same so that Mr Tiger stops promoting the same Please sir. — Nyati.Nishant (@NyatiNishant) September 26, 2021

US version: Winning is not always the barometer of success ~ Tiger Woods Indian version: The barometer of success is the number of pan masala ads you make ~ Tiger Shroff#BoloZubaanKesari ✌🏼 — Sagar Dixit (@sagardixit) September 25, 2021

Sir why did you shoot an advertisement with @iTIGERSHROFF of a PAN MASALA called panBahaar..??? You are a idol of millions people pls don't do that kind of tabacco advertisements. — Shivam Yaduvanshi (@Shivam88Roy) September 25, 2021

@iTIGERSHROFF you have a very good image. Pls don't do Pan Masala ads. — Naveen Kumar Pathak (@NaveenKrPathak) September 28, 2021

You people are inspiration for trillions and you all are endorsing pan masala which is cancerous. How can you do this??? @SrBachchan @iTIGERSHROFF @ajaydevgn @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan — जय (@Impuneet_) September 21, 2021

