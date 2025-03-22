Apart from being one of the best search engines, Google is also known for its 'Google Doodle', which often celebrates an event, person, or occasion. A day when the much-awaited cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is commencing, the search engine giant celebrated the start of the IPL with a cricket-themed doodle. Interestingly, the Google logo for today also contains a cricket ball to celebrate IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Google Doodle For Start of IPL 2025

Google Doodle on Google's home page

