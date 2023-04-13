Can you imagine someone fighting for a leg piece in Biryani? It is not about a dining table fight but a real fight between a shopkeeper and a customer. The cherry on the cake is that the fighting customer was a policeman who created a stir outside the biryani shop for not getting a leg piece on his plate. This case of 'leg piece' not found in 'biryani' comes under Patel Tirahe in the Nagar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The police have taken cognizance, and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case. However, he refused the allegation of fighting for a biryani. The police officer does not eat biryani, said the Barabanki police. Mumbai: Kalyan Man Celebrates Birthday at Mohane Crematorium by Cutting Cake, Having ‘Biryani’ Party To Bust Myths About Such Places.

Fight Over Leg Piece in Biryani

