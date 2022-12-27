A video of an atlas moth is going viral, with people not willing to believe the size of the moth. In the video, a huge moth can be seen, which appears like a butterfly on someone’s hand. While some people also thought the video was fake, the atlas moth is actually the largest moth species in the world, with a wingspan of up to 12 inches and a total surface area of around 62 square inches. This video has gone viral in which the moth has incorrectly been identified as a butterfly. Watch this viral video of the moth here. Moth Memes Have Taken Over the Internet, and They Are Not ‘Light’ Humour! Check Funny Jokes.

Video of A Huge Atlas Moth

The atlas butterfly, seen in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia, is the largest known butterfly in the world with a wingspan of 30 centimeters. The wing surface of the butterfly, decorated with the figure of a cobra snake, reaches 400 square centimeters🦋 pic.twitter.com/a1uvTmdvM9 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 25, 2022

