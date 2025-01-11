Did you know that star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, in his past life, was a fearless Greek warrior who went up against his own king for the welfare of the people? Or how about him being the king of a small region in Rajasthan who promoted sports in his second life? If you think we are messing up with you, we are doing no such thing. All these revelations are made by Sanjiv Malik, who claims to be a life coach and motivational speaker on The Mystic Journey Podcast. Sanjiv, on being asked by the host about “Virat Kohli’s past life”, shared quite a few tidbits about one of the greatest sportsmen the country has ever witnessed. Thankfully, people, most likely Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans, were having none of it. They flooded the comments section with the most hilarious responses!

From Dhoni being the “king,” Kohli worked for to outside off-stump delivery being the villain in Kohli’s past life (IYKYK), everything featured in the comments section. Some “chill” netizens straight up asked about the credibility of the life coach and what he has been “smokin” to come up with such conversations. Indian author and screenwriter Durjoy Datta also dropped a funny, sarcastic comment, writing, "Fiction likho to aise likho warna mat likho." Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with daughter Vamika and son Akaay, visited Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham on Friday.

Virat Kohli's Past Life REVEALED in This Mind-Boggling Viral Video!

Here's What The Comments Section of The Viral Post Looks Like!

Comments on Virat Kohli's Past Life Podcast Video (File Image)

