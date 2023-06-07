Wednesday is one day which brings a beam of happiness because you've made it to the middle of the week. Wednesday wisdom quotes are a must if you're looking for motivation to beat those mid-week blues. Here are some motivational quotes shared by Twitterati that will make your day and uplift your energies. Wednesday Wisdom Quotes and Messages Take Over Twitter! Netizens Share Funny Tweets, Motivational Thoughts, Images and Wallpapers to Beat Mid-Week Blues.

#WednesdayWisdom Quote:

Wednesday wisdom from William Faulkner: pic.twitter.com/V3DXImCiyg — Dr. Maya C. Popa (@MayaCPopa) May 31, 2023

Motivational Quote:

Quitting is not an option until the destination is reached. The journey back is far longer than the journey ahead. Keep going. That's the only way to get there.#WednesdayMotivation #wednesdaythought #Wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/6hRCwgKbbC — Priya Kumar (@kumarpriya) June 7, 2023

So True:

#WednesdayWisdom:

Perfect #WednesdayWisdom Quote:

#WednesdayWisdom Quote:

You teach people how to treat you. #WednesdayWisdom via TonyGaskinspic.twitter.com/z829l4pF47 — Deidré Wallace (@relationshipsdw) June 1, 2023

