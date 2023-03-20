Every human being is distinct and endowed with unique qualities. While some are known for their remarkable height, some have exceptionally long hair. But some individuals have peculiar characteristics that leave you wondering, how? On the same lines, a recent viral video has left the netizens stunned as it features Chantel Tapper, the woman with the longest tongue in the world. Tapper holds the Guinness World Record for longest tongue (female) at 9.5 centimeters! Longest Tongue in The World: Nick Stoeberl, Who Holds Guinness World Record Adds Another Feather To Cap Playing Jenga (Watch Video).

Woman With Longest Tongue In The World:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

