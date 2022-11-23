The Guinness World Record for Most Body Modifications for Married Couples was taken by the South American duo Victor Hugo and Gabriela Peralta who met 24 years ago at a motorcycle event. The duo is dubbed the “cherubs from hell” for their extreme body modifications. Together, Victor and Gabriela have 8 microdermals, 50 piercings, 5 dental implants, 2 ear bolts, 14 body implants, 4 ear expanders, and a forked tongue. Nevertheless, the white part of the eyes is tattooed black. Ever since their feat was confirmed, they have resumed to tattoo and modifying their bodies! Real-Life Devil Gets Banned From Churches For His Extreme Body Modifications! Brazilian Man Has Implanted Horns, Tattoos and Much More!

Their Body Modification Count Is Around 98 NOW!

