The World's Oldest Living Land Animal is Jonathan, the tortoise. He is also the oldest tortoise ever. The giant creature celebrated his 190th birthday this weekend at his home on the South Atlantic island of St. Helena with fanfare and a beautiful salad cake. As per the Guinness Book of World Records, Jonathan comes under the category of longest-lived chelonian, which encompasses all turtles, terrapins and tortoises. Jonathan the tortoise, World's Oldest Living Land Animal Who is Blind Can't Have Cataract Surgery as it is Risky.

Happy Birthday To The World's Oldest Living Land Animal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)