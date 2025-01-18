Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has issued an apology following backlash over the platform's introduction of an "extra charge" for its veg enablement fleet. The move sparked outrage from a Bengaluru-based user, who criticized the company for making vegetarian food feel like a luxury, turning the simple act of being vegetarian into a "premium subscription plan."The user, in a viral post, expressed frustration with the added charge, calling it a reflection of how "being veg is now a luxury tax." The user’s humorous but pointed remark, "Being a vegetarian in India these days feels like a curse," quickly resonated with others on social media. Goyal responded swiftly to the backlash, acknowledging the mistake and publicly apologizing. "This is absolutely stupid on our part. I am super sorry for this. This charge will be removed today itself," Goyal stated, promising to address the issue internally and ensure such incidents don't occur again. Zomato Launches ‘Pure Veg Mode’: Deepinder Goyal Announces ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ With Vegetarian Riders From Eateries That Don’t Serve Meat.

