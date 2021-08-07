Indian golfer Aditi Ashok put up a brave show, missing out on the bronze medal by a whisker in women's golf event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her heroic performance was lauded by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian women's cricket team captain Neeraj Chopra. See how they reacted.

This is what the Indian Prime Minister wrote:

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Ram Nath Kovind, the Indian President also was happy with Aditi Ashok's performance:

Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also shared this thoughts:

India’s 🇮🇳 1st woman golfer to finish 4th at Olympics Games! Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020. You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf ! You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Kiren Rijiju was proud as well!

Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 ! We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey!#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/QUaeNVAJRu pic.twitter.com/tBRN3narYI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

An inspirational performance!

#aditiashok put up a wonderful performance today . Missed a medal by a whisker . She made people take notice of golf in our country over the past 4 days . Hope this inspires many children to take up golf . pic.twitter.com/to0H5Rj2ID — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021

VVS Laxman too was pleased with this performance!

Congrats @aditigolf While you may have missed winning a medal but it was spectacular to see the way you competed over the last 4 days. You have done yourself and the country proud with your performance. Good luck for your future tournaments 🙌🏻 #Golf #Olympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6oX8B86hE5 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

Some encouragement from Sachin Tendulkar:

Wonderful effort Aditi, well done.👏🏻 You missed a medal by a whisker but have managed to do something even bigger; make the nation pause & take note about golf ⛳🏌️‍♂️at the #Olympics!#Tokyo2020 #Golf pic.twitter.com/xWM0bpcbvk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

