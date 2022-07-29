England's Alex Yee becomes the first athlete to win a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as he finishes at the top of the podium in Men's Triathlon. This win has taken England to the top of the medals table. Hayden Wilde of New Zealand and Australia's Matthew Houser followed him in the standings.

A win for England at the Commonwealth Games!! Alex Yee places 1st in the men's triathlon at Sutton Park this morning. YES 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2WruE7AMvu — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) July 29, 2022

