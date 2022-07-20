Indians are cruising on the second day of Yonex Taipei Open 2022 as few shuttlers have already won their Round of 32 matches in different categories on July 20. Parupalli Kashyap, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Priyanshu Rajawat and Mithun Manjunath have reached round of 16 in singles event. Kiran George has also registered first round victory over Ade Resky Dwicahyo in women's singles category, while Malvika Bansod has crashed out of the tournament. In Mixed Doubles event, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila have beaten their opponents in three sets.

Parupalli Kashyap game:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 24 21 🇮🇳Kashyap PARUPALLI🏅 22 10 Yu Jen CHI 🕗 in 37 minutes https://t.co/hyXnaRhvvv — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Malvika Bansod match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022

WS - Round of 32

10 21 21 Ting Yu LIANG🏅

21 15 14 🇮🇳Malvika BANSOD

🕗 in 46 minutes

https://t.co/JXlsCY9KTU

— BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Kiran George Match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 23 21 🇮🇳Kiran GEORGE🏅 21 17 🇦🇿Ade Resky DWICAHYO 🕗 in 34 minutes https://t.co/3W3FUgLFp2 — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Mithun Manjunath Match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 21 21 🇮🇳Mithun MANJUNATH🏅 17 15 🇩🇰Kim BRUUN 🕗 in 41 minutes https://t.co/QBpU04UaQb — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Priyanshu Rajawat match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 21 21 🇮🇳Priyanshu RAJAWAT🏅 16 15 Sheng Po YU 🕗 in 29 minutes https://t.co/6MHmPOC04p — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Samiya Imad Farooqui match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 WS - Round of 32 21 21 🇮🇳Samiya Imad FAROOQUI🏅 15 11 🇲🇾Selvaduray KISONA 🕗 in 30 minutes https://t.co/p45cSa6Zgo — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Mixed Doubles match:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MD - Round of 32 🇮🇳M.R. ARJUN🏅 21 21 21 🇮🇳Dhruv KAPILA🏅 19 23 12 Yu Chieh LIN Li Wei SU 🕗 in 60 minutes https://t.co/N2El7FFfIx — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

