Chris Walker, who us a two-time medallist at World Squash Championships, has been hired as foreign coach to help the Indian team prepare for Asian Games 2022. Walker is a former England captain in squash and his appointment was approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

See Tweet:

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approves hiring of Chris Walker to pursue better returns in Asian Games squash Read here: https://t.co/DBtcsUxT2Z pic.twitter.com/6PZ5y8v2BJ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)