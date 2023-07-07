Virender Sehwag came up with a unique wish for MS Dhoni as he turned 42 on July 7. The former Indian opener, who played a crucial role in Dhoni's team which won the 2011 World Cup, penned a special note for the former skipper. Taking to social media, Sehwag played with the number seven, which coincided with Dhoni's birthday, which is on the '7th day of the 7th month'. Wishes have poured in from all corners for Dhoni as he celebrated his 42nd birthday. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Cricket Fraternity Wishes CSK Captain As He Turns 42.

Virender Sehwag's Birthday Wish for MS Dhoni Goes Viral

The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses 7 basic musical notes 7 pheras in a marriage 7 wonders of the world And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023

