Pat Cummins was adorably interrupted during his post-match press conference by his son Albie after Australia beat India to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after a gap of 10 years and Pat Cummins registered yet another achievement under his belt as his team outclassed India 3-1. In a video that has gone viral, Cummins was seen addressing the media in a press conference after the match when his son cried out from the side. As his side called him saying, 'Dada', Cummins responded, "I'm here." Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test,

Pat Cummins' Son Albie Interrupts His Press Conference

Too cute! Pat Cummins' son Albie made an adorable interruption to his post-play press conference. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/COUx4tTJBp — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)