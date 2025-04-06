Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match in Wankhede Stadium, RCB legend Virat Kohli shared his thoughts and feelings about his bond with India national cricket team teammate Rohit Sharma. Kohli said that he and Rohit Sharma have "definitely enjoyed" their "time playing together for so long for India". The batter also shared his feelings on the memories created, the consistency of the duo playing together for Indian Cricket Team, the trust factor, and even their reliance on each other. Virat Kohli also shed light on the duo's role in the leadership of Team India. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Feature In 400 T20s, Achieves Milestone During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli on His Bond With Rohit Sharma:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐎-𝐊𝐎 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝! 🫂 Virat Kohli talks about his equation with Rohit Sharma, and how they’ve bonded over the years and created some wonderful memories! ✨ We’re just a day away from seeing them go up against each other, and we wish them well! 😌👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/I6GHFHxgEx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2025

