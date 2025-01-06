After a draw in the first Test match, the second match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe saw some solid action and the former secured a series victory by a margin of 1-0. Sikander Raza and Newman Nyamhuri shined in the first innings as they bowled out Afghanistan for only 157. Zimbabwe got the upper hand through Sikander Raza and Sean Williams' batting. But Afghanistan returned strong as they scored big in the second innings through Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam's century. In the fourth innings, Rashid Khan scalped a seven-wicket haul to lead Afghanistan to a 72-run victory. Sean Williams Shows Sportsmanship, Walks Off After Edging Without Waiting for Umpire’s Decision During ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Afghanistan Defeat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs

𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧! 🙌 AfghanAtalan, led by @rashidkhan_19's impressive bowling performance of 7/66, secured a remarkable 72-run victory in the second Test match and secured a 1-0 series victory over Zimbabwe. 👏 This marks… pic.twitter.com/qx5eHG4ITG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 6, 2025

