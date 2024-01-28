Australia captain Pat Cummins exchanged jerseys with West Indies' Shamar Joseph after the AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024 on Sunday, January 28. Joseph had a Test series to remember against Australia, where he picked up 13 wickets. In the Day-Night Test, he picked up seven wickets in the second innings to script a memorable victory for West Indies Down Under. Cummins took to Instagram and shared a picture with Joseph after exchanging jerseys with him. "Helluva debut series @shamarjoseph7. Already a superstar, well played," he wrote. The Australia vs West Indies Test series finished 1-1. AUS vs WI Video Highlights, 2nd Test 2024, Day 4: Watch Shamar Joseph Help West Indies Script Historic Victory in Brisbane.

