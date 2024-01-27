Netizens hilariously reacted to the United States of America (USA) team at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 and here's why. The team comprises of players of Asian origin and no cricketer in the squad was found to be of American origin. The players were either born in the USA or have obtained citizenship. The team in all looked like an Asian XI, a fan commented. It has to be noted that cricket is a growing sport in the United States of America and it has attracted several crowds to the matches. The USA will also co-host the T20 World Cup 2024 with the West Indies. See some reactions below. Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha and Other Members of India's Sports Fraternity Laud Rohan Bopanna After His Historic Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Title Win.

'Asia 11 U19'

ICC U19 Asia XI

'Team NRI'

Team USA ❌ Team NRI ✅ https://t.co/sGFwCXlWFg — Azlan (@hashtag_tamizh) January 27, 2024

'India 2.0'

'United States of Indo-Americans'

United States of America ❌ United States of Indo-Americans 🤣✅ https://t.co/U47vokBSHW — Atharva (@i_am_atharva18) January 27, 2024

