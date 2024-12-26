Babar Azam achieved a rare feat during the ongoing SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 when the former Pakistan captain reached 4,000 red-ball runs, becoming only the third batter overall to achieve four thousand plus runs in all three formats. India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are were the first two to achieve this landmark. Azam is also the 12th Pakistan player in Test to register 4,000 runs. Funny Memes Go Viral After Babar Azam's Cheap Dismissal During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 in Centurion

Babar Azam Achieves New Feat

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs ✅@babarazam258 is only the third player to score over 4,000 runs in all three formats of the game! 🤩👏#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/QNu4jY27E8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2024

