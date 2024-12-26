Babar Azam's struggles in international cricket continue after the veteran batter was dismissed for another low score in Test cricket during the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 in Centurion. The former Pakistan national cricket team captain went back to the pavilion after scoring four runs off 11 deliveries, including one four on Day 1. The wicket incident happened during the 18th over of the first innings. South Africa speedster Dane Paterson bowled a nothing delivery towards the off-stump. Babar went for the glorious drive without moving his feet. The ball took the edge of the bat, and Aiden Markram at second slip took an easy catch with both hands. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Dane Paterson Dismiss Former Pakistan Captain During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

