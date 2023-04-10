Rinku Singh has been in the form of his life. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over of Yash Dayal to hand the defending champions Gujarat Titans an agonizing defeat. Earlier, Rinku played another fantastic innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rinku's innings against RCB turned out to be yet another match-winning knock. Following this, Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal commented on Rinku's Instagram post saying, "Big player bhai." Now after the GT vs KKR match, Yash Dayal's old comment on Rinku's post has gone viral. 'Had Belief That I Can Do This' Rinku Singh Reacts After Pulling Off Thrilling Win for KKR Against GT in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿 (@rinkukumar12)

Yash Dayal's Comment on Rinku Singh's Post

Yash Dayal's Comment on Rinku Singh's Instagram Post (Image Credits - Instagram/@rinkukumar12)

