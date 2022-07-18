England's Test team captain Ben Stokes will announce his retirement from the ODI cricket after the game against South Africa at Durham tomorrow, 19 July. The 31-year-old, who took the English side to their maiden ICC World Cup cricket glory on home turf at Lord's in 2019, will bid good bye to 50-over format to reduce work stress. The left-handed all-rounder hit 84 off 94 deliveries to take his side over the line in the biggest stage of the cricket.

Watch the match winning innings of Ben Stokes against NZ:

For his brilliant 98-ball 84* and crucial eight runs in the Super Over, Ben Stokes is adjudged Player of the Match. @Hublot | #CWC19 | #NZvENG | #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/WZV7cgCvmj — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019

