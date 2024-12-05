Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25 match against Jharkhand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, December 5. The hat-trick came during the 17th over of Jharkhand's innings when the Uttar Pradesh captain dismissed Jharkhand batters Robin Minz, Bal Krishna, and Vivekanand Tiwari in successive deliveries. Kumar finished with his superb spell with 3/6 in four overs, including one maiden. Talking about the contest, Uttar Pradesh scored 160/8. While chasing 161, Jharkhand were bundled out for 150 after Bhuvneshwar recorded a hat-trick. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sold to RCB for INR 10.75 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Hat-Trick for Bhuvneshwar Kumar!

