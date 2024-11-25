Veteran Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found a new team for the Indian Premier League 2025. The right-arm pacer was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a huge amount of INR 10.75 crore. Earlier, the Bengaluru-based franchise bought Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and the addition of Kumar has strengthened their bowling attack for the upcoming IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 10.75 Crore

The Indian Speedster has Find a New Team

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)