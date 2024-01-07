In a major development, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to the Indian T20I team for the three-match series against Afghanistan. Both these stalwarts of the Indian team have not played T20Is since the T20 World Cup in 2022 and fans were elated after they made a comeback to the squad in the shortest format. With the Afghanistan series being India's last T20I assignment, both players are also likely to be part of the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. And the prospect of them featuring in the T20 World Cup also excited several fans. Take a look at some reactions. India Squad for Afghanistan T20Is Announced: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Ruled Out As BCCI Picks Team for Three-Match Series.

Welcome back to T20i cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. World Cricket missed two of their gems in this format...!!! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8Oxl5WyNxh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2024

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in T20I. It's time to lift the trophy in June boys. 🤍#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/krwFkCLQHF — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 7, 2024

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back into the T20 setup. This gives the idea about team India plans for the world cup. Both will be playing the next T20 world cup. This is huge for both the greats.#TeamIndia #BCCI #INDvAFG #INDvAUS #Virat #Hardik #Rohit #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/pcJeYAsBEY — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 7, 2024

