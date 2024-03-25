A brawl broke down between the fans present in the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fans were seen pulling each other and throwing punches at each other. It was not a very pleasant sight to watch, as everyone goes into the stadium to watch the match and enjoy the moment. But it was not the same during the GT vs MI match. GT won the match by six runs. GT vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Captain Shubman Gill Achieves Winning Start For Gujarat Titans As Mumbai Indians Lose Opening Match for 12th Consecutive Year.

Watch Video Here

