Sport unites people from across borders, and the love for cricket is truly very big in the subcontinent. A beautiful example of this was seen when a group of cricket fans arrived in India to watch IPL 2024 and root for the Punjab Kings. A picture that has gone viral on social media shows the fans holding out a placard for the Punjab Kings, which also revealed that they travelled 250 km to see the 'King of Cricket'. Furthermore, they expressed their desire to see Nepali players in the IPL soon. Ball Hits Spidercam After Being Struck Powerfully by Liam Livingstone During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Fans from Nepal Arrive in India to Back Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

