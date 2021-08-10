Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan took to Twitter as he appealed “world leaders” to bring peace in the troubled country. Taliban is fast spreading its control in Afghanistan. "Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan (sic). We want peace," tweeted Khan.

