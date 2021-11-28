Dane van Niekerk had a disappointing outing at the WBBL 2021 final for Adelaide Strikers as Perth Scorchers defeated them to win the title. Following the game, the South African cricketer received abuse on social media. Her partner Marizanne Kapp has requested to stop such behaviour.

This is NOT okay guys! Stop abusing players, we are human! Stop abusing my wife @Danevn811. We are sick and tired of the abuse we get when we fail! pic.twitter.com/gBlDqh9Hrb — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 28, 2021

