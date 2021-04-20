The news from MA Chidambaram Stadium is that Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams have made a couple of changes in their playing XI.

Rohit Sharma wins his second toss in a row 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/3fUYHjRHCZ

— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021

Check out the playing XI of both teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)