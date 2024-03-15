Dinesh Karthik was seen facing Yash Dayal's bowling in a training session as he began practising ahead of IPL 2024. The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is not very far away and like other sides, RCB too have kickstarted their training session. In a video that has gone viral online, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen facing RCB's new recruit Dayal. He leaves the first delivery and went for a biggie off the second, ending up skying the ball which was dropped by a fielder at the boundary. Karthik reportedly is set to feature in his last season. RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22. RCB Drops Another Name Change Teaser Featuring Mr Nags Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Starts Training for IPL 2024

