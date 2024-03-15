The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have dropped another teaser related to the change of the name for the team. This time it features Mr Nags. He can be seen removing the 'Bangalore' wheel from the auto-rickshaw and then going on to ask "Got it?" which thus leads to the team changing the name ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The announcement for the same can take place at the RCB Unbox event. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video).

