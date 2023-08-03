A picture of Hardik Pandya has gone viral on social media where the Indian captain was seen rubbing his eyes during the national anthem at the start of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 on August 3. The post that went viral, claimed that Pandya had gotten emotional and fans have offered another angle, stating that he could also be rubbing his eyes instead. See some of the reactions below to the post. Tilak Varma Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch On Debut To Help Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Johnson Charles in IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya's Viral Photo

Hardik Pandya got emotional during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5VH2kM8cdf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 3, 2023

'Aankh Mein Kachra'

I don't think he is emotional just ankh me kachra gaya hoga yaar 🙄 https://t.co/EE1rgiuv79 — Vishal@(less active) (@IamVishal_17) August 3, 2023

'Dust?'

Another Fan Making Similar Point

Aankh me kachra chala gaya Hoga https://t.co/wKpDepknGJ — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 3, 2023

One More

aankh me kachra gaya hoga https://t.co/PL4nd2Q87d — gene takovic (@l0wcalpal) August 3, 2023

'It's Not His First Match as Captain'

But, why he have to cry?! It isn't his first match as captain either. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/zIIv7LtgOs — ɯlse (@pitchinginline) August 3, 2023

'Dust in Eyes'

