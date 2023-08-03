Tilak Varma has shown nerves of steel on his debut as he pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Johnson Charles in India vs West Indies 1st T20I on August 3. Charles tried to clear the field with a slog sweep off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling but miscued it and Varma ran a few metres to his left to hold on to the catch. This effort enabled Kuldeep to strike in his very first over. Ishan Kishan’s Co-Incidental Response to Aakash Chopra’s ‘You’re Not Dhoni’ Comment During IND vs WI ODI Series 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)