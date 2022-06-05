Joe Root scored a sensational 115* as England defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, June 5. Root, with his 26th Test hundred, became the second England player to score 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Chasing 277 to win, England did not take much time to finish the game on Day 4. With this win, England have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

WHAT A MAN!! 🦁🦁🦁 A huge win to start the summer! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/LYe4AJUn50 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2022

